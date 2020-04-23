Lithuania’s FM Pays Tribute To Vilna Gaon 300 Years After His Birth

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius held a ceremony (modest in accordance with coronavirus restrictions) on Thursday to mark 300 years since the Vilna Gaon was born.

Israel’s ambassador to Lithuania, Yossi Avni-Levy, was present at the ceremony, during which Linkevičius put a stone on the Gra’s tzion and spoke about the “deep connection between Lithuanians and Jews and the Gaon’s contribution to Vilna’s reputation as ‘Yerushalayim D’Lita.'”

Linkevičius tweeted about the event in English and Hebrew, writing: “300 years since the birth of Vilna Gaon. Today, by his grave in Vilnius, I am paying the highest tribute to Vilna Gaon, an eternal symbol of Lithuanian Jewish culture and history. The magnitude of Vilna Gaon’s contribution to the spiritual Jewish life is immensely important.”

The Lithuanian government had declared this year as the “Year of the Gaon” and had planned to hold a series of events in his honor but most of them were canceled in face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz retweeted Linkevičius’s post in Hebrew and thanked him for the tribute to the Gra.

There are currently 1,398 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lithuania and 38 fatalities.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)