Lithuania’s FM Pays Tribute To Vilna Gaon 300 Years After His Birth





Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius held a ceremony (modest in accordance with coronavirus restrictions) on Thursday to mark 300 years since the Vilna Gaon was born.

Israel’s ambassador to Lithuania, Yossi Avni-Levy, was present at the ceremony, during which Linkevičius put a stone on the Gra’s tzion and spoke about the “deep connection between Lithuanians and Jews and the Gaon’s contribution to Vilna’s reputation as ‘Yerushalayim D’Lita.'”

Linkevičius tweeted about the event in English and Hebrew, writing: “300 years since the birth of Vilna Gaon. Today, by his grave in Vilnius, I am paying the highest tribute to Vilna Gaon, an eternal symbol of Lithuanian Jewish culture and history. The magnitude of Vilna Gaon’s contribution to the spiritual Jewish life is immensely important.”

300 years since the birth of Vilna Gaon. Today, by his grave in Vilnius, I am paying the highest tribute to Vilna Gaon, an eternal symbol of Lithuanian Jewish culture and history. The magnitude of Vilna Gaon's contribution to the spiritual Jewish life is immensely important. pic.twitter.com/9K8SYAxqQS — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) April 23, 2020

The Lithuanian government had declared this year as the “Year of the Gaon” and had planned to hold a series of events in his honor but most of them were canceled in face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz retweeted Linkevičius’s post in Hebrew and thanked him for the tribute to the Gra.

300 years ago today, one of Judaism’s greatest religious thinkers, the Vilna Gaon was born in Vilnius. His legacy & the rich history of Lithuania’s Jewish community lives on. Thank you to FM @LinkeviciusL for this meaningful tribute at the Vilna Gaon’s grave this morning. https://t.co/sZBbq2DdmU — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 23, 2020

There are currently 1,398 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lithuania and 38 fatalities.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







