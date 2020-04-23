Israel: 14,592 Cases, 191 Deaths, Israel Set To Allow Most Businesses To Re-Open





There are 14,592 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel on Thursday, with 136 in serious condition, of whom 107 are ventilated.

According to a statement by the National Security Council, Wednesday’s spike of new cases was inaccurate due to delayed test results of several days, a Channel 12 News report said.

A total of 5,334 Israelis have recovered from the virus.

Israel recorded 191 deaths on Thursday including a 74-year-old woman and a 97-year-old man who passed away at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. Both patients were transferred from the only medical facility in Israel exclusively for Alzheimer’s patients, the Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer’s in Ramat Gan.

Health Ministry Director Moshe Bar Siman-Tov spoke on Channel 12 News on Wednesday and said that Israel has to prepare itself for another wave of the coronavirus in the winter.

Three Ikea stores in Israel opened on Wednesday and images of full parking lots and long lines raised the ire of many Israeli citizens who questioned the government’s decisions on allowing Ikea superstores to open while small business owners must remain closed.

“It’s ridiculous that places that are not essential like Ikea are opening and have long lines out the doors, and just the market sellers are left to suffer,” Tali Friedman, the head of the Shuk Machane Yehudah Vendors Association told Ynet on Wednesday, adding that the shuk will open on Sunday, with permission or not.

סך הכל איקאה רשת שוודית, הגיוני לאמץ לגביה את המודל השוודי ביחס לקורונה,😜 https://t.co/e7QEJjZ4Dd — דוקטור ג'קיל (@Drjekile) April 23, 2020

Top government officials are holding discussions on Thursday about allowing further businesses to re-open. Reports say that most street stores will be allowed to re-open by Friday or Sunday, including currency exchange services, jewelry stores, flower stores and others. Barbershops and hair salons may also be allowed to re-open under certain Health Ministry restrictions.

Malls will reportedly remain closed and clothing and shoe stores are still under discussion.

