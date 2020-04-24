Rabbonim Bring Fruit Trees To Prison So Prisoners Can Make Birkat Ha’Ilanos





While Israel’s prison service is doing everything it can to ensure that the Covid-19 Coronavirus doesn’t spread to the prisons, prisoners are still receiving their religious rights. During the month of Nissan prisoners who wished to do so were allowed to make the Birkas Ha’Ilanos Bracha as Rabbonim from the prison service made sure to bring blossoming fruit trees into the prisons.

The trees, which were in full bloom and have not yet sprouted fruit, were carted between the various sections of prisons in order to allow each prisoner who desired to do so to say the bracha.

The trees were brought to almost all prisons across Israel and prisoners in more than 300 subdivisions were given the chance to make the bracha.

