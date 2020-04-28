Petira of Rosh Hamashgichim Of Paris: Rav Gavriel Iflach, Z’tl, From COVID-19





The Torah community of Paris was plunged into mourning on Sunday with the bitter news of the petira of HaGaon HaRav Gavriel Iflach, z’tl, one of the greatest talmidim of Rav Gershon Liebman, zt’l, the founder of the network of Nevardok Yeshivas in France.

Rav Iflach, 75, moved with his family to France from Morroco after World War II and he learned in the Ohr Yosef Novardok Yeshivah in Armentières, east of Paris. He became a reputable talmid chacham and later became involved in kashrus supervision, eventually serving as the leader of all the mashgichim in Paris and overseeing all inyanei kashrus in Paris and dealing with the complex halachic issues that arose.

Rav Iflach contracted the coronavirus, eventually succumbing to it to the great sorrow of the community. He leaves behind children and grandchildren following in his path of Torah, halacha and yiras Shamayim.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







