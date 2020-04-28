Livestream Of The Azkara For Rabbi Yaakov Perlow, Novominsker Rebbe, ZTVK”L

This Tuesday, 4 Iyar, April 28, Agudath Israel of America will be hosting an Azkarah in memory of the Novominsker Rebbe, HaRav Yaakov Perlow Z’’TVKL, Rosh Agudas Yisroel, at 7:30 pm EDT.
We will be addressed by members of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah: Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky, Rosh HaYeshiva, Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia; Harav Aharon Feldman, Rosh HaYeshiva, Yeshivas Ner Yisroel of Baltimore; Harav Yosef Frankel, Vyelipoler Rebbe; Harav Elya Brudny, Rosh HaYeshiva, Mir Yeshiva. In addition, we will be addressed by the Rebbe’s son-in-law, HaRav Elisha Horowitz, Rav, Khal Agudas Achim, Lawrence; and the Novominsker Rebbe, HaRav Yehoshua Perlow.
The Azkarah will be chaired by Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Executive Vice President of Agudath Israel of America.
https://www.torahanytime.com/#/post?id=40302
Call in will be:
USA:
774-298-9022
319-527-4510
857-314-9244
718-298-2077 access code 52
Canada:
647-797-0056 access code 52
For international access numbers, go to www.agudah.org.