TERROR IN ISRAEL: Arab Wearing Face Mask Stabs Woman, Victim in Serious Condition





A stabbing attack occurred in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba early Tuesday afternoon when a terrorist stabbed a 62-year-old woman waiting at a bus stop near a mall.

The victim was treated by MDA medics at the scene and evacuated to the trauma center at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. She is in moderate to serious condition.

The terrorist, a 19-year-old Arab from the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem was shot by an armed civilian who witnessed the scene. The terrorist was evacuated in serious condition to Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

“When we arrived, we saw a 62-year-old woman, fully conscious, lying on the street,” said MDA paramedic Elazar Havani. “We examined her and found multiple bleeding wounds. We provided life-saving medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding, and then evacuated her to the hospital, while continuing her treatment en route.”

An armed civilian who witnessed the incident and decided to take action neutralized the 19-year-old Palestinian terrorist, i24NEWS @DanielTsemach reports from the scene. pic.twitter.com/k4OLMz6cLk — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) April 28, 2020

Photos of the neutralized terrorist attested to the ironic fact that he was wearing a face mask, according to Health Ministry instructions, when he carried out the attack.

