Chai Lifeline COVID-19 Lecture Series

Chai Lifeline has launched “Going Through It, Growing Through It: Torah Perspectives and Mindful Coping in the Age of COVID-19,“ a lecture series offering divrei chizuk, psychological, and practical guidance during the current health crisis. The series will include video and audio recordings of renowned rabbanim, speakers, a
The first video in the series features Rabbi Eytan Feiner, Rav of Congregation Kn
“Since the onset of this pandemic, Chai Lifeline has been there for the Jewish community, which has been hit particularly hard,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, Chai Lifeline’s Chief Executive Officer. “In recent weeks, our Project Chai team has provided hundreds of personal consultations and interventions to families, schools, shuls, and organizations, reaching tens of thousands across the globe. This initiative will offer the community another resource on how to cope during these challenging times.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)