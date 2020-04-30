Chai Lifeline COVID-19 Lecture Series





Chai Lifeline has launched “Going Through It, Growing Through It: Torah Perspectives and Mindful Coping in the Age of COVID-19,“ a lecture series offering divrei chizuk, psychological, and practical guidance during the current health crisis. The series will include video and audio recordings of renowned rabbanim, speakers, a nd mental health experts, as well as members of Chai Lifeline’s crisis intervention team, Project Chai.

The first video in the series features Rabbi Eytan Feiner, Rav of Congregation Kn eseth Israel, colloquially kno wn as The White Shul, in Far Rockaway, New York, along with Rabbi Dr. Dovid Fox, Project Chai Director of Interventions and Community Education. Upcoming talks will feature Mrs. Yael Kaisman, noted educator and lecturer, and Project Chai Associate Director Zahava Farbman, MSW, Ph.D. Candidate. Yiddish options will be available as well.

“Since the onset of this pandemic, Chai Lifeline has been there for the Jewish community, which has been hit particularly hard,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, Chai Lifeline’s Chief Executive Officer. “In recent weeks, our Project Chai team has provided hundreds of personal consultations and interventions to families, schools, shuls, and organizations, reaching tens of thousands across the globe. This initiative will offer the community another resource on how to cope during these challenging times.”

To learn more, visit www.chailifeline.org/ covidseries.








