Eastern Union Continues Bold Pivot With Free-Underwriting-No-Strings-Sttached Initiative To Boost Struggling CRE Industry





After dramatically pivoting during March and April to help thousands obtain critical SBA-PPP loan funding, Eastern Union is continuing on a trajectory of success by launching a bold initiative aimed to help the CRE industry navigate the deal-making challenges brought on by COVID-19.

Reports gleaned by Eastern Union show investors are cautiously looking at deals again. But many do not have a back office available to run numbers or analyze data — due to layoffs or quarantines — and are held back from reentering the deal-making pipeline. Eastern Union has pivoted, in response, to fill the void with a trailblazing program offering free basic underwriting services to the entire CRE industry.

The company just announced the launch of a Free-Underwriting-No-Strings-Attached initiative. This complimentary program enables property owners and investors to jumpstart deal flow during these difficult times and kick-the-tires of properties they may eventually consider.

Having mobilized an internal team of expert underwriters and loan specialists, Eastern Union allows owners and investors to tap into its robust analytical infrastructure and effortlessly scrutinize prospective deal options. From converting OM setups into Excel models, to calculating IRR using the eCALC tool on the popular Eastern Union App, to running essential financial projections, Eastern Union is freely making these vital services available to all.

“Our underwriting team will run the numbers on potential acquisitions, crunch figures to help you think about down-the-line purchases, and let you take another look at deals you rejected,” explains Founder & CEO Ira Zlotowitz. “We’ll get you back into the mode of looking at deals again. This free service, usually provided only to clients, is now available to you — with no strings attached.”

This is certainly not Eastern Union’s initial foray into uncharted territory. The company took a leap of faith over the past several weeks by creating a widely-publicized initiative to expedite the processing of SBA-PPP loan grants. The response was overwhelmingly positive.

“We saw property owners across America struggling with the monthly collections, so we pivoted, and successfully helped thousands obtain funding,” says Managing Partner Abraham Bergman. “Now we hear clients are considering deals again, so we’re continuing the pivot with our new Free-Underwriting-No-Strings-Attached platform offering free underwriting services. It’s the obvious move for us.” Eastern Union presciently observed how the CRE industry changed practically overnight — and the company adjusted to the new reality. Zlotowitz and Bergman are rolling out this free initiative hoping investors who embrace the Free-Underwriting-No-Strings-Attached initiative will stay ahead of the curve and be positioned to profit from future opportunities as the CRE industry slowly begins to recover.

“Bottom line? If you’re thinking about looking at a deal, we’ll do the basic underwriting for free,” Ira Zlotowitz emphasizes. “We are encouraging people to plan for the future. Regardless of how the commercial real estate world previously operated, the rules are different now, and we must all stay one step ahead. This is Eastern Union’s contribution to helping the CRE industry get back on its feet.”

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a leading national commercial mortgage brokerage firm employing more than 100 skilled brokers and real estate professionals, and closing $5 billion in real estate transactions annually. If you are a CRE investor or owner and want to take advantage of the Free-Underwriting-No-Strings-Attached initiative, simply email your OM to [email protected] today.







