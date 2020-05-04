Israel: 16, 237 Cases, 234 Deaths, Malls And Gyms May Re-Open By Friday





There are 16,237 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Monday, an increase of 80 cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 93 are in serious condition, of whom 72 are ventilated.

A total of 9,858 Israelis have recovered from the virus which means that there are currently only 6,763 active cases of the virus in Israel.

Israel recorded 234 deaths as of Monday, including Mrs. Chana Eichler of the Kiryat Sanz neighborhood in Jerusalem who passed away on Sunday in Kaplan Hospital in Rechovot at the age of 79.

The Knesset is convening on Monday to vote on opening malls, outdoor markets, gyms and libraries on Friday as well as allowing water sports and non-medical treatment clinics to open.

Restaurants will remain closed for now, with the Finance Ministry pushing to re-open them by the end of May and the Health Ministry pushing to wait until mid-June.

Earlier on Monday, the Knesset approved extending the lockdown of neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh and Jerusalem for another 24 hours.

Magan David Adom posted a coronavirus interim summary on Monday, according to which:

245,460 people were tested by MDA.

There has been a 700% increase in referrals to MDA.

MDA staff evacuated 4,270 patients.

Approximately 400,000 testing kits and 100,000 virus protection kits were prepared and supplied.

191 recovered patients donated plasma and 51 coronavirus patients were treated with the plasma.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








