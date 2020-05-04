Time4Mishna: Shas for Every Neshama: Sign up to Learn 4 mishnayos for the Niftarim of Corona

Sponsored Content









The death toll from the Coronavirus amongst אחינו בני ישראל has reached frighteningly high numbers. There’s almost nobody who hasn’t heard the name of somebody he recognises who has been נפטר. And such a huge part of that tragedy is that the אבילים aren’t even able to say קדיש, nor to find enough people to complete ששה סדרי משנה for the נשמה of the נפטר, due to the inability of people to attend the shiva.

Time4Mishna – the recently-founded mishnayos cycle which already has thousands of participants who receive their daily mishnayos shiur and written chazara material – has launched ‘Project עת לכל נשמה’, whose goal is simple and yet flashes a shimmer of light in this time of darkness: They are asking Klal Yisrael to take responsibility for completing shas mishnayos for each of the נפטרים, by taking on just 4 mishnayos each, which they will learn multiple times לעילוי נשמת the נפטרים ע”ה.

Upon signing up, you will receive your 4 mishnayos and a 15 minute shiur for learning them.

An alert will be sent out periodically twice a week until Shavuos, via email or WhatsApp depending on the participant’s preference, asking participants to learn their 4 mishnayos.

Sign up now to receive YOUR 4 mishnayos on time4torah.org, or Click HERE to message on WhatsApp








