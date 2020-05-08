WATCH: 1st Day Of Yeshiva With The “Capsule Plan” In Place





Some Israeli yeshivos have already re-opened after implementing the “capsule plan,” requiring the bochurim to be split up into small groups and remain in quarantine within that group for two weeks without contact with the other groups.

The kitchen staff not only has to prepare food for hundreds of hungry bochurim but they now also have to split up the food to be distributed to 20 different “capsules.”

Kan News published a report about the re-opening of Ateret Shlomo in Rishon L’Tzion, headed by Rosh Yeshiva Harav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin, the first yeshivah to re-open using the capsule plan.

The capsule plan can only be implemented in large yeshivos with enough space to implement the complex program and even at Ateret Shlomo, which stretches out over 100 dunams (24.7 acres) of land, only 530 of the 800 bochurim could be accommodated.

The bochurim interviewed for the program said they were thrilled to be back in yeshivah after spending almost two months at home with little to do.

מבט מלמעלה על ישיבת "עטרת שלמה" שחזרה לישיבה על פי מתווה הקפסולות. pic.twitter.com/4X0DZHzwEI — אבי רבינא (@AviRabina) May 7, 2020

Many Israeli yeshivos don’t allow their bochurim to have cell phones while in yeshivos, with even kosher phones being completely forbidden in the dorm. However, currently, the yeshivos are relaxing that rule due to Health Ministry regulations and even bochurim in Ohr Yisrael, one of the yeshivas with the most stringent rules in Israel, now have cell phones in yeshivah.

Below, Harav Chaim Mordechai Ausband, another Rosh Yeshivah of Ateres Shlomo, delivers a shiur:

שיעור בקפסולות: הגאון רבי חיים מרדכי אוזבנד ראש ישיבת 'עטרת שלמה' מוסר שיעור לבחורי הישיבה שחזרו בחמישה קפסולות ביחד pic.twitter.com/dfXAncR12W — משה ויסברג (@moshe_nayes) May 7, 2020

