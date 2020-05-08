Harav Chaim Kanievsky & Harav Gershon Edelstein: Children Learning Aleph-Beis To Return To School On Sunday





Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and Ponavezh Rosh Yeshivah Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein made a decision on Thursday regarding the return of children in the Chareidi school system to their mosdos. In the state school system, all pre-school children and kindergarteners are returned to school on Sunday under specific conditions.

According to a statement published in their names, pre-school boys who are in ganim that have already begun to learn the aleph beis will return to school on Sunday in adherence with Health Ministry regulations.

Boys’ ganim that have not yet begun to teach aleph-beis and girls’ ganim will not re-open for the time being and will continue learning via telephone.

