How Fares The Jews In Sweden, With The Most Liberal COVID-19 Policies In Europe?





The Nordic country of Sweden has been an outlier among other European countries in its approach to the coronavirus pandemic, choosing not to impose a lockdown, instead relying on its citizens to follow social distancing guidelines, with schools (for under age 16) gyms, restaurants and stores remaining open throughout the pandemic.

Has their policy worked? No. Sweden, with a population of 10 million, has 27,000 confirmed cases and a death toll of 3,300. It’s in the top 20 in the world of total number of cases, with a death toll of about 32 per 100,000, compared to 24 in the U.S. and about 9 in neighboring Denmark. Denmark imposed a strict lockdown in the early stages of the pandemic and its death rate is less than a third of Sweden’s.

Furthermore, in the wake of the mounting death toll at nursing homes and other facilities, Sweden is changing its strategy for dealing with the coronavirus in the elderly, earmarking funds to increase staff. Swedish prosecutors have even initiated a criminal investigation into one facility where over a third of its resident has died of the coronavirus. Critics of government policy say much of the deaths at facilities could have been avoided in the first place if the government had been more proactive from the start in protecting the elderly.

Several of the deaths have been in the Jewish nursing home in Stockholm, including Holocaust survivors, according to a Jerusalem Post report. Alice Humble, a Jewish resident of Gothenburg (Sweden’s 2nd largest city) told The Post that although Swedish healthcare is managing and there are enough hospital beds, she thinks “that the government has failed when it comes to protecting the elderly, especially in nursing homes. Unfortunately, we have seen it in the Jewish community as well.”

It seems as if the Jewish community doesn’t have the same level of trust in the government as other Swedish citizens and not all relied on the government’s instructions (or lack of instructions).

Malmö Chief Rabbi Moshe David Hacohen told The Post: “We didn’t have to close our shuls, but we chose to do so way before it was even suggested,” he said. “I think it was very important to send a strong message from the beginning, also in consideration of the fact that more than half of the members of our community are over the age of 60.”

The Jewish community in Malmö, which is the third-largest city in Sweden after Stockholm and Gothenburg, has also canceled summer camps and moved its community events online.

According to Hacohen, the toll of the coronavirus in Jewish communities in Sweden varied widely according to their locations. The death toll in Stockholm has been particularly high but Malmö is in the south of the country, where there have been very few cases of the virus.

Hacohen, who is Israeli, does think that cultural differences made a difference in the government’s policies, saying that ” people here in Sweden have a very strong sense of personal responsibility. They are making an effort to follow the guidelines, and this allows everyone to still be able to go out and certain activities to continue, but in a responsible way.”

“I think that encouraging a sense of trust as opposed to a sense of fear is a positive approach. Also, it is important to remember that politicians here did not make any decision, but followed the opinion of medical experts.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








