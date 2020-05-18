HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: Children Of Pillar Of Chessed, Rav Sheinfeld, Z’tl, Sing By His Kever





In a heartbreaking video, the children of Rav Rafael Sheinfeld, z’tl, a renowned ba’al chesed and a ZAKA volunteer who passed away of the coronavirus on Friday night, are seen singing “tzama lecha nafshi” by his kever.

Rav Sheinfeld was famous throughout Bnei Brak and beyond for his tireless acts of chesed as manger of a gemach that assisted families sitting shiva and as a senior ZAKA Tel Aviv volunteer.

He left behind a large family of 12 children.

A resident of Bnei Brak, he was buried in the Segula beis kevaros in Petach Tikvah.

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







