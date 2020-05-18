Sponsored Content





Is it called Corona or Covid-19? This is one of the many things that is confusing with the coronavirus; actually with Covid-19. But there’s one thing that’s crystal clear.

Coronavirus has forced kollelim and batei midrashim to close, and yungerleit lack the environment which offers the much needed encouragement and structure for growth.



Mesikus Hatorah, a program which has seen immense success from it’s onset, plans on launching a program in the coming days. But we cannot do it without your help. Please give however much you can, and help by forwarding this campaign to friends and family.

