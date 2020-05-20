2 Students At Rechovot School Test Positive For COVID-19





Two students at a Rechovot school who entered self-quarantine after a teacher at their school was diagnosed with the coronavirus tested positive for the virus, news reports said on Tuesday.

The students are among 52 students and staff members who were sent to self-quarantine subsequent to the teacher’s diagnosis.

Prior to the teacher being diagnosed, another staff member was diagnosed with the virus, sending 35 students into self-quarantine.

On Tuesday, a toddler who attends a Tel Aviv daycare was diagnosed with the virus, sending 16 other toddlers into quarantine.

