The Saga Continues: 100s Of Students Isolated As Virus Hits Schools In Bnei Brak, J-m, Tel Aviv





Coronavirus diagnoses among school staff members and students in Israeli schools continue to occur, sending hundreds of more students and staff members into quarantine before Shavous.

On Tuesday morning, an eighth-grader in the Toras Yishayahu Talmud Torah in Bnei Brak tested positive for the virus and his rabbeim and classmates were sent into quarantine.

Later on Tuesday, it was reported that about 60 students and nine teachers at the Hebrew Gymnasium school in the Rechavia neighborhood of Jerusalem were sent into quarantine after a 7th grade student was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Also on Tuesday, a caretaker in a daycare in north Tel Aviv tested positive for the virus. The entire daycare was closed at the instructions of the health ministry and anyone who had been inside or visited were instructed to quarantine for two weeks. The daycare will be re-opened on June 7.

On Monday, a sixth-grader in the Avnei Shlomo Talmud Torah in Givat Shaul in Jerusalem tested positive for the virus, forcing his classmates and rabbeim into quarantine, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

The report added that a student in a Talmud Torah in Beit Shemesh tested positive for the virus on and a gannenet in a private daycare in Ramat Beit Shemesh Gimmel was also diagnosed with the virus.

News reports on Monday said that an assistant in a girls’ school in the city of Yavne was diagnosed with the coronavirus, forcing six other teachers, who traveled to school together with her in a shared van, into quarantine. The assistant reportedly was only in the school for a few hours and did not come into contact with any students.

And in the Yitzchak Navon school in Rechovot, where two staff members and two students were already diagnosed with the virus, sending dozens of students and staff members into quarantine, another staff member and student tested positive for the virus this week.

YWN reported on Monday that almost a hundred Chareidi children were sent to quarantine after a kindergarten teacher who had been in contact with 60 children was diagnosed with the virus and a kindergarten teacher’s assistant in the Chachmas Shlomo cheder tested positive for the virus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








