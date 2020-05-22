New Wave Of COVID-19? 100s Of Kids Isolated As Staff In Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv, Rishon L’Tzion & Rosh HaAyin Test Positive





There’s concern about a new wave of the coronavirus in Israel through the educational system as more and more reports are heard about staff members in educational institutions and daycare centers being diagnosed with the coronavirus, Channel 12 News reported. The latest reports are about staff members of daycare centers in Bnei Brak and Rosh HaAyin who tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier on Thursday, about 50 children in a kindergarten in north Tel Aviv had to be quarantined after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also on Thursday, an assistant at a kindergarten in Rishon L’Tzion was diagnosed with the coronavirus, sending the children and other staff members in the class into self-quarantine.

In Bnei Brak, an assistant at a special education gan was diagnosed with the coronavirus sending an unspecified number of children and staff members into quarantine. Earlier this week, 15 eighth-grade students in the Zichron Meir girls’ high school in Bnei Brak were required to self-quarantine after one of their classmates was diagnosed with the virus.

In Rechovot, where dozens of students at a school were quarantined after two staff members tested positive for the virus, a staff member at the Beit Chana hostel tested positive for the virus.

Three staff members and 27 residents were sent into self-quarantine and the other residents of the hostel will be tested for the virus.

Two students at the Rechovot school who were self-quarantining were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, a toddler who attends a Tel Aviv daycare was diagnosed with the virus, sending 16 other toddlers into quarantine.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







