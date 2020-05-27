Kosel Rav Paskens: Teduat Zehut Can Be Brought To The Kosel On Yom Tov & Shabbos





Several halachic shailas arose in the wake of the lottery the Western Wall Heritage Foundation carried out to determine who could daven at the Kosel for the neitz tefillah on Shavuous morning and the Kabbalas Shabbos tefillah on Motzei Shavuos, Kikar H’Shabbos reported.

In order to enter the Kosel for those tefillos, the winners of the lottery must present their ticket and their teduat zehut (identity card) or a copy of it to the security guards who will check it against the list of winners.

The Kosel Rav, Harav Shmuel Rabinowitz, was asked about the ticket and/or the teduat zehut being muktzah on Yom Tov and Shabbos. Rav Rabinowitz answered that regarding the ticket that perhaps it’s considered a “shtar hedyot” (a document for something forbidden on Shabbos such as bank account statements), there’s no issur since it’s being used for a devar mitzvah.

And regarding the teudat zehut there’s also no issur since according to the opinion of Harav Elyashiv, z’tl, a teduat zehut is muktzah due to it being something valuable (chesron kis) that the owner is careful to protect. Since on erev Shavuos, the owner intends to use the teudat zehut for something muttar, it’s not considered mutktzah, Rav Rabinowitz said.

However, carrying the teudat zehut after leaving the Kosel presents another shaila. However, it is similar to carrying a knife for a bris milah after the bris was already performed. And since the halacha allows the milah knife to be carried after it is used, the teudat zehut can also be carried after use, according to Hagaon Harav Avigdor Nebenzahl, the Rav of the Old City.

Nevertheless, it’s also possible to show a photocopy of one’s teudat zehut, which presents no issur according to all opinions since it was copied for something permissible and there’s also no need to carry it back.

