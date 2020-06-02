IDF Soldier Arrested For Threatening Netanyahu On Social Media





Israel Police arrested a 21-year-old IDF soldier for allegedly threatening Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a Facebook post, Israel Police stated on Tuesday.

The suspect, who lives in the north of Israel, is suspected of making threats to harm Netanyahu, even hinting to former prime minister Yitzchak Rabin, who was assassinated in 1995, Ynet reported.

“This already happened with a prime minister who was taken down unjustly, but now we have a prime minister who takes down his citizens,” the soldier reportedly wrote on Facebook.

“It will happen again apparently and justifiably so, and the police, who are his pawns, must also be stoned to death.”

The suspect was arrested by the National Cyber Crime Unit of the Lahav 433 national crime unit on Monday and brought to the Rishon L’Tzion Magistrate’s court for a remand hearing.

The prime minister just filed a police complaint about death threats to him and his family on Monday but it is unknown if the cases are related.

“A few days ago, I filed a complaint to the police on a series of threats to murder me and my family members,” Netanyahu wrote on Monday. “Today, unfortunately, I was forced to file another complaint against a lowly person who detailed how he intends to murder me and my family.”

לפני מספר ימים הגשתי תלונה למשטרה על שורה של איומים לרצוח אותי ואת בני משפחתי. היום, לצערי, נאלצתי להגיש תלונה נוספת נגד אדם שפל שפירט כיצד הוא מתכוון לרצוח אותי ואת משפחתי. pic.twitter.com/U8OxNoIvdd — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) June 1, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







