Jerusalem: Chareidi Teen Seriously Injured In Car Accident On Golda Meir Blvd





An 18-year-old girl was seriously injured in a car accident on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Golda Meir Boulevard in Jerusalem near Tzomet Ramot.

The teen was evacuated to Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital in serious condition in a MDA mobile intensive care unit and underwent emergency surgery.

“The victim was lying on the street…with serious injuries on her upper body…and suffering from a serious head injury,” an MDA paramedic said. “We administered initial life-saving treatment at the scene, transferred her to a mobile intensive care unit and she was evacuated to the hospital in serious condition.”

Israel Police stated that an investigation has been opened into the circumstances of the accident.

As a result of the accident, traffic was blocked from Ramot toward the Golda Meir junction, causing a huge backup of traffic

