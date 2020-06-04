The Congo: Magen David Adom Aids African Country To Set Up Drive-Thru Testing Stations For COVID-19





The drive-through testing stations that Magen David Adom established during the coronavirus crisis caught the eye of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with officials deciding to set up similar stations in the African country.

Dan Gertler, Honorary Consul in Israel for the Congo, contacted MDA and asked for assistance in establishing the unique facilities in the Congo.

MDA readily agreed to be of assistance and developed specific software for managing a drive-through testing station in the Congo and also developed a training program with videos and written instructions for the medical staff there.

“During the long period during which we operated the many drive-through testing facilities, the technology we used has proven itself, as well as the safety practices we developed to govern the contact between potentially infected patients and the team members,” said MDA Chief of Information Officer Ido Rosenblat.

The Congo set up the facilities per the MDA’s instructions, with the first testing station opening at the end of May.

