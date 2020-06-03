URGENT: Single Yeshivah Bochurim Will NOT Be Allowed Entry Into Israel Even With Entry Permits





YWN has been informed by the Chaim V’Chessed organization on Wednesday evening that the Interior Ministry suddenly retracted permission for single students to enter Israel.

In recent weeks, the Interior Ministry had developed a program for educational institutions to obtain entry permits for their students to enter Israel. Many yeshivah bochurim have already applied for these permits and received them. Dozens of bochurim are already en route to Israel.

On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry suddenly reversed its decision and not only will the entry permits not be issued anymore to single students but even the permits already issued are now void. If bochurim arrive in Israel with the permit, they will be denied entry into the country.

According to Chaim V’Chessed, only students already airborne at this time will be allowed to enter Israel.

Married student and their families will still be able to receive entry permits and use already issued entry permits to enter Israel

Parents of single bochurim should NOT send their children to Israel at this time, even with proper visas.

Sources say that this decision was made due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the past week but ministry officials have not confirmed if this is accurate.

