Secular MK: “The Standard For Tel Aviv Must Be The Same As That Of Bnei Brak”





Yisrael Beiteinu MK Yulia Malinovsky, who is considered close to her party’s chairman, Avigdor Liberman, wrote something surprising on social media about the Chareidi community.

Malinovsky’s comment came after widespread images and videos of gatherings of secular Israel were seen in the media in recent weeks, in which social distancing regulations are nowhere to be seen.

Malinovsky, who has attacked and incited against the Chareidi community more than once per the “minhag” of her party, wrote: “We’ve all seen the consequences of the social ostracism and suffering that the Chareidi community and leadership endured during the first wave of the coronavirus. However, to the credit of the Chareidi sector, it should be said that the community, despite its disconnection from the media and general society, internalized the situation very quickly. The remarkable improvement in the attitude of the Chareidi sector to complying with the coronavirus regulations is a wonderful example for the general population.”

“When I see the disregard for health regulations, like the parties on roofs of Tel Aviv buildings in recent days, I’m shocked and outraged.”

“Just as media outlets, reporters and Israelis in general, including myself, knew to how be outraged by the behavior of the Chareidi public in the first wave, we need to relate to the behavior we’ve seen at Tel Aviv parties with the exact same outrage.”

“I sent a letter to the Knesset coronavirus committee…to hold an urgent meeting regarding health ministry regulations. It’s unacceptable in every way that these extravagant parties are being held in an urban area…at an ear-splitting volume, in complete contravention to the health ministry’s bans on gatherings. Imagine if on the night of Shavuos, the minyanim for learning, which customarily last the entire night, would have been held in a public area with songs, tefillos and dances. How would we have reacted?”

“What we expect to happen in Bnei Brak and Elad – we need to demand from everyone. The standard for Tel Aviv must be the same as that of Bnei Brak.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







