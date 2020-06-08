BDE: R’ Yehoshua Kornblit, Z’l, Of Jerusalem, Is Niftar From The Coronavirus





Rav Yehoshua Kornblit was niftar from the coronavirus on Motzei Shabbos in Shaarei Tzedek Hospital at the age of 79. He contracted the virus a month ago and has been hospitalized ever since, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

Rav Kornblit, known as Rav Shaya to his friends, was born and raised in Yerushalayim. After he was married he established his home in Mea Shearim, where he raised his children.

For many years, he gave a weekly shiur on Ohr HaChayim in the Ba’al HaTanya shul in Mea Shearim.

Rav Kornblit was a ba’al yessurim, who buried two sons in his lifetime. In recent years, he suffered a stroke and had been residing in the Shomrei Hachomos nursing home.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

