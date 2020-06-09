“The Boar Ate My Homework!” – Haifa Boy’s “Wild” Excuse For Not Doing His Homework





Haifa student Elad Koshiko had a sure-fire excuse for failing to do his homework when a wild boar ate the contents of his knapsack after school, Times of Israel reported.

In a video, the wild boar is seen feasting away on the sidewalk outside Koshiko’s school.

“We ordered a pizza and the boar came and ate the pizza and he ate the work in my bag,” Koshiko explained.

The problem with wild boars wandering the streets of Haifa in broad daylight has grown worse in recent months due to the lockdown, when the boars became increasingly brazen on the deserted streets.

Haifa, the third-largest city in Israel, is located at the foot of the Carmel Mountains, home to boars, foxes, jackals, and other animals.

The boars have no natural predators in the area and the Haifa municipality used to allow hunters to cull the boars to keep them at bay.

However, since Einat Kalisch-Rotem (Labor) was elected as mayor in 2018, she has forbidden culling the animals.

As a result, the boar population grew and the wild hogs began showing up in the city during daylight hours, rummaging through and overturning garbage bins, ripping up plants and gardens and sometimes blocking traffic.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








