Watch: As People Around The World Stay Inside, Wild Pigs Strut Through Haifa & Paris, Starving Monkeys Fill Streets





A Haaretz report on Thursday said that wild boars in Haifa, which has been an increasingly growing problem in the city, have become even more brazen as residents stay inside due to Health Ministry regulations. Whole families of wild boars with their cubs are wandering around the city in broad daylight.

It’s not just Haifa that’s having an increasingly growing problem with wild animals since the coronavirus crisis has begun. Around the world, wild animals are roving around suddenly desolate cities and streets that have been inhabited by humans only for generations.

Wild boars have also been seen wandering the streets of Paris and Barcelona and goats are rambling around the streets of a Wales town.

צחקתי על כך שזה יקרה, והנה זה קרה – מפיצים תמונות "חזירי בר בחיפה" כאילו יש פה משהו חדש (אין פה. הרבה לפני הקורונה היו כאן *הרבה* חזירי בר, וזה דבר די מטריד למען האמת) https://t.co/Wr1glHdSSc — Gadi Aleksandrowicz (@GadiAleks) April 13, 2020

Bears and groups of wild turkeys have been spotted on the streets of California.

Wild monkeys in Thailand that are usually fed by the country’s customarily large amount of tourists are now starving and wandering the streets searching for food.

Hundreds of Hungry monkeys fight for a banana in Thailand after #CoronavirusOutbreak scare causes a drop in tourists who fed them pic.twitter.com/7HmfOJelfv — World Updates (@Rntk____) April 9, 2020

In Nara, Japan, deer are also used to tourists feeding them and they are now roaming the empty streets and desolate metro stations seeking sustenance.

Deer in Nara, Japan are used to tourists feeding them. Now, coronavirus has halted tourism. And the deer are racing through the streets looking for food. pic.twitter.com/i05k85cZxU — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) March 17, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







