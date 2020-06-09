Israel: 18,091 Cases, 299 Deaths, Over 130 New Cases In Tel Aviv, At Least 66 Are Illegal Infiltators





There are currently 18,091 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Tuesday morning. An increase of 179 virus cases in 24 hours was recorded on Monday night, the highest daily number of cases since April 28, when 193 cases were recorded.

There are currently 2,652 active cases, with 29 patients in serious condition, of whom 23 are ventilated. One fatality was recorded on Tuesday morning, raising the death toll to 299.

There have been over 130 cases of the coronavirus diagnosed in the city of Tel Aviv over the past week, with at least 66 of them illegal infiltrators living in south Tel Aviv and Yafo.

Ten workers of the Club Hotel in Eilat were diagnosed with the coronavirus as of Monday, with two workers diagnosed last week and eight more diagnosed on Monday. The workers diagnosed on Monday have been in quarantine since their co-workers were diagnosed last week. They have been sent to a coronavirus hotel in Ashkelon until they recover from the virus.

According to the hotel, the workers were not in contact with guests and wore masks and gloves while working.

Israel’s Immigration Ministry approved a coronavirus grant for new olim on Tuesday, granting thousands of families who made aliyah in the past year NIS 500 from the National Insurance Institute.

The grant approval was the work of newly appointed Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue & White), the first Ethiopian woman to serve in the Knesset, who advanced the initiative to assist new immigrants who were ineligible to receive the financial aid granted to other Israelis in Israel.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, aliyah to Israel continues, with 50 olim arriving in Israel on Tuesday morning on a Nefesh B’Nefesh flight from New York. All the olim are required to quarantine for two weeks before beginning their integration into their new lives in Israel.

