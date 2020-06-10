As More Schools Close, 63 Of 135 Shut Israeli Schools Reopen After “Preventive Isolation”





Israel’s education ministry stated on Monday that 63 out of the 135 schools closed due to a student or staff member being diagnosed with the coronavirus will reopen this week following “preventive isolation.”

The ministry added that there are 385 students and staff members who were diagnosed with the coronavirus and 17,605 in quarantine.

The janitor of Yeshivas Rabbeinu Chaim Ozer in Bnei Brak was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Monday.

It is not yet clear if the bochurim, who had just resumed learning in the yeshivah before Shavuos via the capsule system, will have to quarantine since the janitor did not have direct contact with the bochurim. He also hasn’t been in the yeshivah in the past several days since two of his children were diagnosed with the virus. Health ministry officials will visit the yeshivah on Tuesday to determine if the bochurim need to enter quarantine.

In Ramat Beit Shemesh, a student at the Ahavat Yisrael high school was diagnosed with the coronavirus. The school was closed and all students and staff members entered quarantine.

In Petach Tikvah, a high school student tested positive for the virus, sending about 800 students and staff members into quarantine.

In Rishon L’Tzion, a first-grader was diagnosed with the virus on Sunday night.

In the Sedot HaNegev region, five schools were closed on Sunday morning after it was revealed that a Sderot student who tested positive for the virus last week had traveled on the Sedot HaNegev transportation system shortly before being diagnosed.

