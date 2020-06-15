Brooklyn: 5 Injured In Stabbings Possibly Related To Car Crash





A car crash that injured two men may be related to the stabbings of three other men at the same location in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The attacks happened shortly after 1 a.m. at 336 Bleecker Street in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. Police said a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the arm, a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the arm.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man and 29-year-old man were hit by a car near the same location in the Bushwick section.

All the victims were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating to determine if the stabbing or car strike occurred first.

(AP)








