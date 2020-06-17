Israeli Tour Operators: “Our World Has Fallen Apart, It’s A Catastrophe”





Israel’s main umbrella group for tour operators sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday appealing to him to rescue Israel’s tourism industry.

The Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association wrote in the letter that the Israeli government’s lack of financial assistance will lead to the total collapse of the industry.

Incoming tourism normally contributes an annual total of NIS 8 billion ($2.32b.) to the Israeli economy.

Tour operators spoke about their struggles in a Yisrael Hayom report:

Yonatan Weiss is a tour guide for tourists in Israel: “My greatest difficulty is longing to lead tours again – the sparkling eyes, the curiosity, the way our country reflects and is viewed by the diverse tourists who come here from all over the world. Each time I’m thrilled by tourists’ reactions to Israel, to the stories that no author or screenwriter could top – the sites, the views, the people, the history – everything is so rich. For over a decade I was privileged to guide world leaders and heads of state. I was even privileged to guide Prince William a year ago…everyone spoke about the miracle and the wonder that is called the state of Israel.”

Ilan Elkavitz is the owner of what was once a thriving hotel in Tel Aviv, with 95% occupancy. The hotel has now been closed for four months. “The hotel was very successful and now we’re forced to deal with payments, rent, suppliers, etc. The grants we received were for March and April but what’s with May? We’re having a difficult time dealing with the situation although our employees are on vacation without pay. Currently, we’re considering a gradual reopening of the hotel…only on weekends at first.”

“It’s not really on the horizon for foreign tourists to return to Israel and even when they do it will be very limited. It’s a catastrophe.”

Bus drivers for private bus companies, who rely almost entirely on tour groups and school trips, protested on Wednesday morning by blocking Tel Aviv’s Ayalon Highway during rush hour. The bus drivers are demanding that the Transportation Ministry provide a bailout for the industry, which is also at risk of total collapse.

Tour operators who lead Israelis on tours outside Israel are also dealing with a complete lack of business. Dudi Rubinstein of Bnei Brak remembers when he last recorded an order for a trip. “It was on February 28 and obviously the trip never happened – everything stopped at the beginning of March. Our world fell apart.”

“We told ourselves that at the moment the economy would reopen we’ll also return to work, but it’s clear that we made a mistake. After Pesach, the economy slowly began to reopen but for us there’s nothing, zero. They forgot us in Ben-Gurion.”

Olga Maksimenko of Ashdod is a tour guide for Israelis in Italy and Spain. “These were the two countries that were hit the worst…I began to work as a tour guide in Israel, I need to earn a living.”

As time went on, it became clear that returning to Italy or Spain wouldn’t happen so fast and Olga doesn’t expect to return there before the fall.

