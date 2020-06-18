Porush Uses Norwegian Law To Resign, Allowing Pindrus To Become an MK





Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (UTJ) handed in his letter of resignation to Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin on Wednesday. Porush has resigned his Knesset seat in line with the Norwegian law which has come into effect over the last day. The resignation opens a spot in the Knesset for the next person on the UTJ list, Yitzchak Pindrus.

Deputy Minister Porush said: “A few years ago, I also left my post as an MK so that MK Yaakov Asher could move up and take my place. I said then, regarding this move, that it is a move where one person benefits and the other person does not lack. There is no reason that we should not have an additional public representative from the Charedi community in the Knesset who can help serve the public. I call upon my fellows in UTJ to follow suit and utilize this law and resign their Knesset seats in order to allow for more representatives from the party to enter the Knesset.”

Deputy Minister Ori Maklev has said in recent days that he is interested in resigning to allow the next in line to join the Knesset. By doing so he hopes to alleviate the workload he faces in his position as the Deputy Transportation Minister.

Earlier in the day, five members of the Blue and White party who serve as Ministers and Deputy Ministers resigned their Knesset posts so that the next members of their party list could take their posts.

