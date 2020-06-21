Chai Lifeline Unveils Camp Simcha Without Borders For Summer 2020





After months of quarantine, lockdown, and isolation, children with serious illnesses will have an exciting summer to look forward to thanks to Chai Lifeline’s new Camp Simcha Without Borders initiative. Camp Simcha and Camp Simcha Special, Chai Lifeline’s flagship summer programs for children with cancer, blood disorders, and all forms of chronic illness, will bring the magic of Simcha to communities across the country.

“Over these past few months, our kids have had their worlds turned upside down as they have adjusted to life during COVID-19 while simultaneously confronting their own medical issues,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline. “Chai Lifeline has adjusted its approach as well, turning challenges into opportunities and finding innovative methods to continue supporting our children and their families throughout this pandemic. We are committed to helping these children and are confident Camp Simcha Without Borders will help restore some sense of normalcy and joy in their lives.”

For the first time in its history, Camp Simcha will run day camps in cities across the United States, giving children who are unable to travel the opportunity to enjoy Simcha in their own hometowns. Chai Lifeline has been working closely with health and government officials to create and implement an exciting summer program that will conform with all local state regulations. In addition, two modified sessions of Camp Simcha Special are expected to take place on Camp Simcha’s beautiful 125-acre Glen Spey, NY campus in a reduced capacity to accommodate proper social distancing and medical precautions.

“The safety and wellbeing of our campers and staff are our top priority,” said Rabbi Scholar. “Though Camp Simcha 2020 may not operate or look like it has in previous years, we are committed to providing our kids with an unforgettable and much-needed experience, be it in Camp Simcha or in their hometowns. No camper will be left behind!”

Chai Lifeline is an international children's health support network providing social, emotional and financial assistance to children with life-threatening or lifelong illnesses and their families. To learn more, visit www.chailifeline.org.








