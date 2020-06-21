Don’t Blink! 12-Hour Circle Magazine Flash Sale Going On Now!

Sponsored Content





Of the hundreds of questions and comments that pour into our phone lines daily, this is the most common one: “Are subscriptions going on sale soon?”

You asked for it– and here it is: The Circle’s Annual Summer Flash Sale! This is the sale you’ve been waiting for. But there’s a catch. (There always is, isn’t there?) The flash sale will last for 12 hours, and 12 hours only: from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, Sunday, June 21. Why pay full price when you can get two months absolutely free? No gimmicks here. No hidden fees and “That’ll be an extra $24.99 for shipping please, plus tax.” One flat price and a 12-month subscription is all yours, with the first two months free!

Why The Circle? The Circle is the largest kids’ magazine on the market. We fill 64 pages with top-notch content every week, and kids can’t get enough of it! We have something for every child: interesting features, news, parshah lessons, hilchos Shabbos contests, serials, fun pages, comics and more. Of all the seasons, summer can be the most challenging time to get your kids to take some downtime for something educational—and with the unpredictable summer and year ahead, kids will need wholesome and engaging entertainment more than ever. That’s why we’re excited to bring you our 12-hour flash sale.

Convinced yet?

Our subscription staff is all set up to take in the flood of phone calls during the sale. But why get put on hold while they deal with the 27 callers ahead of you? Be the first to visit our website or call and get your 12-month Circle subscription with two months free. Your kids will thank you.

It’s easy to subscribe!

Subscribe online at https://www.circmag.com/pay-now

Call/Text/Whatsapp 732-592-5437

Email: [email protected]







