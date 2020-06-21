Bnei Brak: As Virus Spreads, One Gan After Another Closes





The Bnei Brak municipality announced the closure of several ganim (playgroups) in the city on Motzei Shabbos due to diagnosed coronavirus cases, following on the heels of the closure of a number of ganim last week.

“The numbers obligate all of us to do everything we can to flatten the curve – wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and being responsible about the obligation of complete quarantine for those who require it,” the municipality stated.

The increasing number of virus cases in Bnei Brak is beginning to be reminiscent of the numbers in the city before Pesach,. A car with a loudspeaker drove around the city on Friday afternoon warning the residents of a potential lockdown if the number of virus cases continues to increase.

In Ashdod, the municipality announced the closure of another 12 ganim in the city on Motzei Shabbos as well as the confirmation of another seven cases of the virus.

In Telzstone, the municipality announced on Motzei Shabbos: “Unfortunately another outbreak [of the virus] is developing. From tomorrow anyone who has a family member in quarantine is not permitted to enter schools or shuls.”

There are a total of 714 teachers and students diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Education Ministry reported Sunday. About 21,555 students and teachers are in isolation, and 215 preschools and elementary schools have closed.

The number of virus cases reported on Sunday morning is higher than last week in the cities of Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak and Jerusalem.

There has also been an increase of cases in Bat Yam, Beit Shemesh, Herzliya and Netanya.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








