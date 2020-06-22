Miracle In Beit El As Mayor’s House Torched In Suspected Arson Attack





Following what appears to have been an arson attack on the house of Beit El Mayor, Shay Alon, local media outlets ave called the outcome a miracle. According to reports in the Israeli media, suspected arsonists spread flammable materials throughout the house of the Mayor and then lit it on fire.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the blaze and thankfully no one was hurt in the incident. However, according to reports, a lot of damage was caused to the structure and many precious documents were lost including the Mayor’s personal computer.

The incident occurred on Motzei Shabbos, and while there was significant damage, security teams from the town said that “We witnessed a miracle here.”

A spokesperson for the town’s security detail told Arutz Sheva newspaper: “The mayor’s residence is a mobile structure and only a miracle prevented the entire building from being burned to the ground.”

Reacting to the attack Maor Alon said: “We will not be intimidated. We will enforce the law and ensure that the quiet, peaceful life in Beit El continues to flourish. We will continue developing the area without any fear.”

