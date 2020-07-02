New Low: Joint List MK Participates In Hamas-Fatah Conference





Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh participated in a Fatah-Hamas conference in Ramallah on Thursday and called to work together in opposing Israel’s “occupation” plans.

The Arab-Israeli MK’s participation in a conference with avowed terror supporters at an event where there were calls to destroy Israel sparked outrage in Israeli politicians, with the Likud party saying: “This is the man Yair Lapid and Ya’alon wanted to form a government with. There is no limit to shame.”

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) stated that he would not tolerate an MK’s participation in “an event in support of terror with the worst of Israel’s enemies” and Likud MK Shlomo Karhi submitted a complaint against Odeh at the Knesset Ethics Committee.

Senior Fatah official General Jibril Rajoub and senior Hamas leader Salah al-Arouri held a joint press conference in Ramallah to “work together ” in opposing annexation and thwart “Israeli-American conspiracies” against the Palestinians.

שפל נוסף לאיימן עודה שהשתתף היום בכנס עם אנשי חמאס שקראו לרצוח ישראלים. זה האיש שאיתו יאיר לפיד ובוגי יעלון רצו להקים ממשלה. אין גבול לבושה. pic.twitter.com/T3DU3W2sos — הליכוד (@Likud_Party) July 2, 2020

The press conference was a rare joint event for Hamas and Fatah, who have been in conflict with each other since 2006 when Hamas took over the Gaza Strip and expelled Fatah. Despite numerous attempts to reconcile the two groups, including several talks in Cairo mediated by Egyptian officials, the conflict has not been resolved.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







