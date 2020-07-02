NYC Schools Will Reopen In September, De Blasio Says





Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that the city is “full steam ahead” for reopening schools in September, with multiple plans already being discussed to bring as many students back to classrooms as possible.

“We are doing the work right now to make September successful, to make the new school year successful,” de Blasio said at his daily briefing. “We’re full steam ahead for September—the goal of course to have the maximum number of kids in our schools.”

The mayor said 450,000 families responded to a recent survey about schools. The survey found 75 percent of families wanted to send their children back to school in September.

De Blasio said the city is developing multiple plans and contingencies with teachers, principals and parents.

Among the precautions being taken to keep students safe are social distancing, hand washing stations and hand sanitizer throughout schools and deep cleaning every day. Face coverings will also be required, with free face coverings available for everyone who needs them.

(AP)







