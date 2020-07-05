“We’re Amid 2nd Wave Worse Than The 1st,” Official Says, 1,000s Of Israel Police Enforce Rules





As part of the Israeli government’s efforts to stem the alarming rise of coronavirus cases in recent days, thousands of police officers were mobilized in a special task force to Sunday to enforce coronavirus regulations, with the establishment of eight special headquarters across Israel’s national police districts.

The police officers are focusing on the most crowded areas, including event halls, cafés and public transportation lines, ensuring that businesses do not allow more than the permitted number of customers to enter and Israeli civilians are adhering to social distancing regulations and the wearing of masks in public spaces.

The Knesset coronavirus committee met on Sunday to approve restrictions on the number of people allowed at event halls, clubs and shuls to 50 people, measures that were approved by the coronavirus cabinet on Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ is convening the cabinet again on Monday to continue discussions on further measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re amid a second wave that is worse than the first,” Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said on Sunday at the meeting, adding that senior health officials believe that there could be as many as 300 seriously ill patients within two weeks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








