Dozens Of Teens In Ra’anana High School Catch COVID-19 At Private Parties





Dozens of students at a Ra’anana high school were diagnosed with the coronavirus after attending private graduation parties, Army Radio reported on Tuesday.

At least 34 students at the Metro high school contracted the virus at the parties that were held instead of school parties and hundreds of students have been sent into quarantine.

A student at the Ostrovsky High School in the city also tested positive for the virus.

Apparently, many graduation parties are being held in secluded nature areas despite the Education Ministry’s ban, Ynet reported.

The teens do not maintain social distancing or wear masks at the parties and one student said that they even shared drinks. “No one cared,” she said.

At S.’s schools in Modiin, they even hired a DJ and warned classmates not to post pictures on social media so police wouldn’t bust the party.

S. said: “The decision to ban parties was made without hearing any of us out, with no consideration of our feelings. We were ignored so we decided to ignore them and their guidelines.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








