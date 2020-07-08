Two Thirds of COVID-19 Cases In Israel Contracted the Virus From Someone In Their Own Home





The Corona National Information and Knowledge Center conducted a survey of almost 9,000 Israelis who contracted the coronavirus and found that they contracted the virus more often from family members than from attending shuls or even restaurants or nightclubs.

The study showed that 68% of the people survey contracted the virus from someone in their own home, 10.3% were exposed at schools, yeshivas, and universities, 5.8% at medical facilities and 3.9% percent at events or conferences.

Only 2.2% were exposed to the virus at shuls. Another 2% were exposed to the virus at shopping centers or in stores and 1.8% at recreational venues.

The source of infection for the remaining 8.2% could not be identified.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








