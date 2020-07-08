Beitar Illit: Week-Long Lockdown As Infection Rate Soars By 224%





Israel’s Ministerial Committee on Declaring Restricted Zones voted on Tuesday to impose a week-long lockdown on the city of Beitar Illit due to the soaring infection rate, which increased by 224% in the past week.

The lockdown was set to begin on Wednesday at 8 a.m. but was delayed until 1 p.m. following complaints by Beitar Mayor Meir Rubinstein about the short notice, saying that residents were not given enough time to prepare.

Rubinstein slammed the decision, saying that receiving a message about a lockdown at 11 pm. is “a disgrace,” adding that he heard only about the lockdown through the media.

“Entry into and exit from Beitar Illit will be restricted, as well as movement and business within the city itself,” the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry said in a joint statement.

“Due to the significant morbidity in the city of Beitar Illit, even after gatherings and educational institutions were restricted, the position of professionals in the Health Ministry is that further significant measures are required.”

During the lockdown, residents of Beitar are permitted to leave their homes only for work purposes and other essential activities such as buying food and medications, receiving medical care, going to mikvaos, tefillos, levayos or weddings. Sports activities with one other person or a group of people who live in the same place is allowed as well as going for a short walk within 100 meters of one’s home.

Recreational and sports businesses and institutions are forbidden to be open during the lockdown as well as other stores and businesses except for food stores, pharmacies, stores selling hygiene products, and optical stores. These stores are limited to 10 people at one time.

Gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed including for tefillos and brisos. Up to 20 people are allowed at levayos.

