Call For Anarchy?: “Israelis Don’t Need To Obey Lockdown Of Illegitimate Gov’t”, Yesh Atid MK Says





Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll stated that the Israeli government doesn’t have the legitimacy to impose another lockdown on its citizens and if does impose one, Israelis don’t need to adhere to it.

“This government violated the most basic contract with the public, the one that obligates it to protect us during a crisis,” Roll wrote on Twitter.

He added that the government’s coronavirus restrictions and laws are motivated by political considerations and not on data and therefore the government has no legitimacy to order a full lockdown. If it does, Roll asserted, the Israeli public is not obligated to adhere to it.

Roll’s comments were slammed by right-wing politicians, with MK Naftali Bennett calling on Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid to renounce Roll’s statements.

“This is a call for anarchy and it’s how a state and its institutions are dismantled,” Bennett wrote. “I have severe criticism of the government’s failures…but it’s an elected government.”

Likud coalition whip Miki Zohar accused Roll of calling for a rebellion. “The cat is out of the bag,” Zohar wrote. “Yesh Atid MKs and Yair Lapid will do everything, including calling for a rebellion that will transform Israel into an anarchy, only to harm the continued rule of the right, the Likud and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








