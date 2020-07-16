ANARCHY: Leftist Protesters Slammed For Attacking Reporters, Damaging Property, Hurling Racial Epithets





Anti-Netanyahu protests which took place outside the prime minister’s residence on Tuesday night descended into violence, lawlessness and physical and racist verbal attacks on reporters.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the barricades outside the PM’s residence on Balfour Street in an attempt to enter the premises and threw objects at policemen attempting to restrain the protestors, including rocks and eggs.

The protestors also violently attacked reporters. Channel 13 reporter Yossi Eli said: “Protestors shattered windows, tried to grab our microphones and cameras and hit us with wooden boards. Our photographer was violently attacked. They claim they’re demonstrating for “democracy.'”

Racial epithets were hurled at Channel 13 reporter Avishai Ben-Chaim, with rioters calling him “Morrocan garbage.”

Ben-Chaim said on Wednesday that of all the denigrating comments hurled at him, being called “Morrocan garbage” was like being stabbed.

Although the protests were officially called to protest against the government’s supposed failure in light of the coronavirus crisis, the signs and rhetoric at the protest were anti-Netanyahu, part of the ongoing “black flag” anti-Netanayhu protests taking place in recent months but Tuesday’s night protest was attended by an unprecedented amount of people and descended into unprecedented anarchy and violence.

The violence was slammed by politicians from the right and the left with Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid writing: “Nothing justifies violence against the police and journalists. Protest, yes. Violence, no. We have no other country and no other police force.”

Yisrael Beiteinu Avigdor Liberman also condemned the violence, writing that protests are part of our society but “supporters of violence who try to take advantage of every protest to commit vandalism must be driven out.”

“It was a very violent event – we haven’t experienced such an event here,” said Jerusalem Police District Commander Doron Yedid, adding that the protest was “left-wing.”

Israel Police wrote on its Twitter account: “The protest in Jerusalem- hundreds violated public order in the city center, throwing stones, eggs and other objects at the police and causing extensive damage to business properties.

Some protestors even performed a “grave digging” ceremony.”

Fifty protesters were arrested, most of whom were subsequently released. The police requested an extension of the detainment of eight of the protestors. Two were released on Wednesday morning under restricted conditions and two others were released without any conditions. Three were banned from approaching within 100 meters of the prime minister’s residence. The others were released to house arrest until Sunday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







