“Either Stop Mass Protests Or Reopen Businesses,” Bibi Loyalist Says





Likud coalition whip and Netanyahu loyalist MK Miki Zohar called on the government on Sunday to either ban protests like it banned other gatherings – which resulted in the closing of businesses – or reopen the entire economy.

“To approve mass protests which pose a health risk to all Israeli citizens on one hand and close many businesses which adhere to regulations on the other hand – is absolutely absurd,” Zohar wrote. “The government must decide: either open the entire economy including mass protests…or immediately stop these mass protests just as they decided to close businesses.”

Mass protests were held on Motzei Shabbos in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. In Tel Aviv, 13 protestors were arrested for inciting violence and assaulting police officers after protestors sprayed pepper spray on police officers, threw objects at them and blocked main city streets. One protestor even threw a flaming torch at police officers which fortunately did not cause any injuries.

In Jerusalem, police officers used water cannons to clear the area outside the prime minister’s residence on Balfour Street. Fifteen protesters were arrested, including former Shin Bet official Gonen Ben-Yitzchak.

The “black flag” protests against Netanyahu have become increasingly radical and violent. There was even a Palestinian flag spotted at the protest on Motzei Shabbos in Jerusalem.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו תוקף את ההפגנות מחוץ למעונו: "דגל הרשות הפלסטינית בהפגנת השמאל שמארגן אהוד ברק – בושה וחרפה"

בצילום: הנפת הדגל אתמול בהפגנה@gilicohen10 @VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/3nJyWAiQoG — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 19, 2020

