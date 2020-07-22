“Only 20 At A Minyan & 30 At Cafés?” MK Pindrus Says As Committee Again Votes Against Gov’t





The Knesset coronavirus committee again went against the wishes of the government after late-night talks on Monday night failed and voted on Tuesday to allow restaurants to remain open per the status quo, with 20 diners indoors and up to 30 outside instead of the government’s suggestion to allow restaurants to remain open for outside service only.

“Just this morning the data showed 1,800 new cases in the past 24 hours,” said coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud). “The opposition is willing to risk public health only in order to undermine the stability of the government.”

“The opposition is irresponsibly dragging the committee. The intentions of the committee chairwoman [Likud MK Yifat Shasha-Biton] are good but the compromise of the government for opening restaurants for outside service only for up to 50 people is balanced.”

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein slammed the decision. “I don’t know where the optimism of some people stem from when the numbers are still so alarming,” he said. “The behavior of the coronavirus committee will lead us to a complete lockdown.”

MK Yitzchak Pindrus (UTJ) warned that every gathering of over 10 people in a closed area is a danger to public health. “It’s illogical that only 20 people can daven outside but 30 people can sit outside a restaurant and eat. If those same people want to daven instead of eat, they would have to reduce the crowd to 20 people.”

In a Health Ministry document published earlier this month of activities ranked according to their risk of exposure to the coronavirus, eating at indoor restaurants and bars is listed as a high-risk activity. This is at least partially due to the fact that masks cannot be worn while eating.

The coronavirus committee also voted on Monday to allow pools and beaches to remain open on weekends against the government’s recommendations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







