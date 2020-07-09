Which Activities Put You At Highest Risk To Catch COVID-19?





Israel’s Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center published a ranking of daily activities according to their risk of contracting the coronavirus based on international health experts and publications.

Nightclubs are at the very top of the list as the most high-risk activity followed by parties, bars, sports stadiums, indoor concerts or other shows and attending shul (although a more recent report said that only 2.2% of coronavirus carriers were infected in shuls).

The report explained that at times one virus carrier at a large event can infect dozens or even hundreds of people and blamed large events, which until recently were allowed to be attended by as many as 250 people, as responsible for the recent soaring rate of coronavirus infections in Israel.

Activities that are still high-risk but slightly less risky are attending weddings, hugging or shaking hands, eating at cafeterias and visiting amusement parks.

משרד הבריאות קובע מדד חדש לרמת סיכון הידבקות בקורונה. המסוכנים ביותר: מועדוני לילה, בית כנסת והשתתפות בחתונה. דיווחנו ב-@GLZRadio pic.twitter.com/Kfqx9X0BTH — מאיר מרציאנו (@Meir_Marciano) July 6, 2020

Activities that carry a moderate risk of contracting the coronavirus are plane flights, eating at restaurants, using public transportation, working out at gyms, bowling, and playing basketball.

Activities that are still moderately risky but slightly less so are visiting movie theaters, schools and camps, working in a shared office, visiting a barber or hair salon, and playing at playgrounds.

Even lower-risk activities are swimming in public pools, going to malls, using public bathrooms, attending outdoor barbecues or picnics, and staying at hotels.

Finally, low-risk activities are visiting homes of other families, doctor visits, grocery shopping, visiting beaches, using the bathroom in someone else’s home, walking on a crowded street, visiting museums and filling up with gas at a gas station.

Exercising outdoors, and eating takeout were deemed the lowest-risk activities for contracting the coronavirus.

