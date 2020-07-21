NYC Has So Far Given Out 100 MILLION Meals During COVID-19 Pandemic





The City of New York has donated some 100 million meals to food insecure residents, Mayor Bill DeBlasio said on Tuesday.

DeBlasio vowed that the food distribution would continue as long as it’s needed.

The free meals were provided to the Jewish community as well, with many Yeshivas and Mosdos holding distributions daily, some providing thousands of meals each day.

The city has also created a Landlord-Tenant Mediation Project to help keep residents that are unemployed due to COVID-19 in their homes.

“We are about to go over a cliff in this city” the mayor said of residents being unable to pay their rent.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








