Handicapped boy writes letter to Klal Yisroel

That smiling seven year old boy is me, Avrohom Dov. I love school and I love to learn.

You see, I have cerebral palsy and can’t move my body at all. Please don’t feel bad because I am really very happy. I am not like you because I never knew what it is like to move a limb, to scratch an itch, to dance, to run. I am used to being harnessed to my standing or sitting wheel chair. That isn’t why I am writing to you.

I may be imprisoned in a paralyzed body, but I am intelligent and I do have feelings. My father used to carry me up the stairs, but he has already ruined his back. My mother is tired because she wakes up so many times during the night to change my sleeping position so I won’t get those terribly painful bed sores. On Shabbos, my sister and mother huff and puff while carrying me up the stairs to our apartment.It pains me terribly to see them struggle.

I watch the other boys play outside. I so badly want to join them, but how can I ask my family to carry me downstairs again?

Then one day I heard my parents talking about an apartment available on the ground floor. An almana had made it wheelchair accessible for her husband z’l. There is even a special shower where they wouldn’t have to lift me.

Wow. I could go in and out of the house so easily and wouldn’t have to strain anyone’s back. Every year that I grow it is that much harder for my family to lift me up the stairs. It would make life so much easier for everyone. I want so badly to move to this new apartment. “

For the family to move, they would have to sell their apartment and buy the ground floor apartment. The difference in price is $100,000. They can’t do this on their own. Please help them pay for it.

In the zechus of this mitzvah, may you be gebentched with yiddish nachas and good health from all your family.

L’kvod Rachmonim bnei Rachmonim: I am familiar with this very choshuve family. The above information is completely accurate . May all those who contribute to this worthy cause be blessed with birchos kol tuv.

HaRav Ephraim Wachsman

