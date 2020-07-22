Gantz Promises Another 13 Coronavirus Hotels For Chareidi Sector





Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured the Prima Palace coronavirus hotel in Jerusalem, designated for the Chareidi sector, on Tuesday with the head of the Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Uri Gordon, MK Moshe Arbel (Shas), and senior Health Ministry officials.

During the tour, Gantz promised to establish another 13 additional coronavirus hotels for the Chareidi sector.

Currently, there are 11 hotels for Chareidi patients housing about 4,000 coronavirus carriers and those required to quarantine.

Following the tour, MK Arbel was informed he has to enter quarantine due to exposure to a confirmed coronavirus carrier at an internal meeting of the Knesset.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







